Twisha Sharma Case: Mother-In-Law Giribala Offers No Answers On Injuries During CBI Probe, Cites 'Mental Health' Struggles

New Delhi: As the probe is already underway in the actor-model Twisha Sharma's case, her mother-in-law Giribala Singh remains notably silent regarding critical evidence.

It was found that during intense questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Giribala offered no explanation when asked about the specific injury marks found on the actor-model’s body.

The interrogation of Samarth Singh and his mother, Giribala, marks a significant development in the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the actor-model who was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12.

Family testimonies and allegations

During the proceedings, the mother-son duo addressed several aspects of their relationship with the deceased.

Advertisement

Former judge Giribala maintained that the family had welcomed the Twisha and her son's union, noting that while Twisha was from a Brahmin family, they harboured no caste-based prejudices and were pleased to welcome her as a daughter-in-law. She also added that that she had met Twisha prior to the wedding.

Complex picture of marriage

However, Giribala painted a complex picture of their five-month marriage. She alleged that Twisha’s behavior shifted over time, claiming that while she expressed interest in plants and children, she failed to nurture the former and was reluctant to become a mother herself.

Advertisement

Giribala further claimed that Twisha frequently returned to her maternal home, doing so on five separate occasions during their brief marriage.

On Financial ties

Regarding the family’s financial ties to the deceased, Giribala asserted that they had provided consistent support.

She claimed that approximately seven lakh rupees were given to Twisha during the five-month period, including assistance for her brother’s wedding and support following the loss of her employment.

Mental health and medical claims

Both Samarth and Giribala placed a heavy emphasis on Twisha’s mental health. Giribala alleged that Twisha had been under medical care for conditions including anxiety, personality disorders, and adjustment difficulties, stating that documentation of these treatments exists.

Samarth added that the couple’s initial period of marriage had been "normal," characterized by shared gym sessions and morning walks. He alleged, however, that her behavior became volatile after she became pregnant and subsequently took medication to induce an abortion.

Samarth claimed this led the couple to seek further psychiatric intervention.

The events of may 12

Samarth provided his account of the day of the incident, claiming that Twisha went to the beauty parlour that day and after returning from there, the couple went for a 45-minute walk before eating and watching television together.

He noted that they subsequently received a call from Twisha’s mother, who mentioned that Twisha was crying, and expressed his inability to understand what could have possibly prompted such a sudden and drastic action.

Regarding the discovery of the body, Samarth stated, "When I discovered Twisha hanging, I did not immediately realize that she had already passed away. My mother and I attempted to save her; I held her legs while my mother removed the belt from her neck. We administered CPR and rushed her to the hospital."

Samarth asserted that CCTV footage corroborates their actions during this time.

Slept in separate rooms

When questioned about why the couple slept in separate rooms, Samarth attributed the decision to mutual mental distress, citing his own personal setbacks and ongoing tension regarding family planning. Despite these issues, he insisted he loved Twisha "deeply."

Acknowledging the “Mistake”

When pressed by investigators on why Samarth had remained absconding and pursued anticipatory bail instead of cooperating immediately if he were innocent, Giribala Singh conceded that the decision to flee had been a "mistake."

As the CBI continues its inquiry, investigators are expected to reconcile these statements with the ongoing forensic analysis of the evidence collected.

Key areas of CBI interrogation