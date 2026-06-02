Twisha Sharma Case: Mother-In-Law Giribala Offers No Answers On Injuries During CBI Probe, Cites 'Mental Health' Struggles
During the probe in Twisha Sharma's death case, former judge and her mother-in-law Giribala claimed that Twisha frequently returned to her maternal home, doing so on five separate occasions during their brief marriage.
- India News
- 9 min read
New Delhi: As the probe is already underway in the actor-model Twisha Sharma's case, her mother-in-law Giribala Singh remains notably silent regarding critical evidence.
It was found that during intense questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Giribala offered no explanation when asked about the specific injury marks found on the actor-model’s body.
The interrogation of Samarth Singh and his mother, Giribala, marks a significant development in the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the actor-model who was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12.
Family testimonies and allegations
During the proceedings, the mother-son duo addressed several aspects of their relationship with the deceased.
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Former judge Giribala maintained that the family had welcomed the Twisha and her son's union, noting that while Twisha was from a Brahmin family, they harboured no caste-based prejudices and were pleased to welcome her as a daughter-in-law. She also added that that she had met Twisha prior to the wedding.
Complex picture of marriage
However, Giribala painted a complex picture of their five-month marriage. She alleged that Twisha’s behavior shifted over time, claiming that while she expressed interest in plants and children, she failed to nurture the former and was reluctant to become a mother herself.
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Giribala further claimed that Twisha frequently returned to her maternal home, doing so on five separate occasions during their brief marriage.
On Financial ties
Regarding the family’s financial ties to the deceased, Giribala asserted that they had provided consistent support.
She claimed that approximately seven lakh rupees were given to Twisha during the five-month period, including assistance for her brother’s wedding and support following the loss of her employment.
Mental health and medical claims
Both Samarth and Giribala placed a heavy emphasis on Twisha’s mental health. Giribala alleged that Twisha had been under medical care for conditions including anxiety, personality disorders, and adjustment difficulties, stating that documentation of these treatments exists.
Samarth added that the couple’s initial period of marriage had been "normal," characterized by shared gym sessions and morning walks. He alleged, however, that her behavior became volatile after she became pregnant and subsequently took medication to induce an abortion.
Samarth claimed this led the couple to seek further psychiatric intervention.
The events of may 12
Samarth provided his account of the day of the incident, claiming that Twisha went to the beauty parlour that day and after returning from there, the couple went for a 45-minute walk before eating and watching television together.
He noted that they subsequently received a call from Twisha’s mother, who mentioned that Twisha was crying, and expressed his inability to understand what could have possibly prompted such a sudden and drastic action.
Regarding the discovery of the body, Samarth stated, "When I discovered Twisha hanging, I did not immediately realize that she had already passed away. My mother and I attempted to save her; I held her legs while my mother removed the belt from her neck. We administered CPR and rushed her to the hospital."
Samarth asserted that CCTV footage corroborates their actions during this time.
Slept in separate rooms
When questioned about why the couple slept in separate rooms, Samarth attributed the decision to mutual mental distress, citing his own personal setbacks and ongoing tension regarding family planning. Despite these issues, he insisted he loved Twisha "deeply."
Acknowledging the “Mistake”
When pressed by investigators on why Samarth had remained absconding and pursued anticipatory bail instead of cooperating immediately if he were innocent, Giribala Singh conceded that the decision to flee had been a "mistake."
As the CBI continues its inquiry, investigators are expected to reconcile these statements with the ongoing forensic analysis of the evidence collected.
Key areas of CBI interrogation
- When did you first meet Twisha?
- Through which dating app did you meet?
- Did you go on dates after meeting on the app?
- How long did you date each other?
- When did the dating relationship turn into love?
- When and how was the decision to marry taken?
- Did you have a physical relationship after meeting on the dating app?
- Did both families agree to the marriage easily, or were there difficulties?
- Since you both belonged to different castes, which family had more objections regarding the inter-caste marriage?
- How much did both families spend on the wedding?
- Which influential and high-profile people attended the wedding, processions, and reception?
- Was there any demand for dowry during the marriage?
- Why did Giribala ask for 2 lakh rupees at the time of the wedding?
- Where did you go for your honeymoon?
- When and over what issue did the first dispute between you and Twisha occur after the marriage?
- During the five months of marriage, how many times did Twisha go out of Bhopal alone and where did she go?
- Why did you and Giribala deposit 7 lakh rupees into Twisha's account?
- What reason did Twisha give for needing such a large sum of money?
- Was Twisha ever physically abused?
- When did you find out about Twisha's pregnancy?
- In chats, Twisha wrote that you used to ask, "Whose child is this?" Did you doubt her character?
- Was pressure put on Twisha to undergo an abortion?
- How did you come to know that Twisha consumed marijuana?
- If, according to you, Twisha was suffering from a split personality and mood swing disorder, when did you realize this?
- If she was suffering from these illnesses, which doctors treated her and since when?
- If she was mentally disturbed after the abortion, what efforts did you make to boost her morale?
- Did you and Giribala want to transfer Twisha’s shares to your names?
- What was the sequence of events on May 12, from morning until night?
- Since you were together until 9:45 PM, she went to the parlor, you went for a walk, and watched TV, what happened after 9:45 PM that led her to take such a drastic step?
- At what time did you first receive information about the incident?
- Where were you when Twisha was going to the terrace?
- Despite being newlyweds, why did you sleep in separate rooms?
- When Twisha’s mother called Giribala to say that she was crying, how long did it take for you both to reach her?
- According to Twisha’s mother, she called Giribala at 10:05 PM. Why were the family's phones not answered for approximately 20 minutes after that?
- Who took the body down from the noose and who assisted in this?
- Why was the police not informed immediately?
- Why was she not taken to the hospital nearest to the incident site?
- Why was she taken directly to AIIMS, bypassing nearby hospitals?
- Who came to AIIMS after you reached there?
- Why was there a delay in informing the police?
- Why did Samarth abscond after the incident?
- How did the injury marks appear on her body before her death?
- Where did Samarth stay while on the run?
- If you were innocent, why didn't you seek the court's protection to attend your wife's funeral?
- Is it true that Twisha’s family members were constantly sending her financial aid?
- Did you suspect that Twisha had relations with any other person?
- If you had suspicions, what was Twisha's response to you regarding this?
- What do you have to say about the viral audio?
- Why did the timing in the CCTV footage appear backdated or inconsistent?
- What did Twisha talk to you about last?
- Did Twisha ever tell anyone that her life was in danger?
- How was the atmosphere at home in the 48 hours leading up to the incident?
- Was there any argument or dispute over anything on the day of the incident?
- Who came into possession of Twisha's mobile phone first?
- Who handled the mobile, laptop, and other digital devices after the incident?
- Was any chat, call record, or digital data deleted?
- Was any cleaning done or were any items removed from the house after the incident?
- Who had access to the CCTV system?
- Who retrieved the CCTV footage first and to whom was it made available?
- Do the statements of all the people present in the house at the time of the incident match each other?
- Whose consent was taken for the abortion?
- Was Twisha counseled after the abortion?
- Did Twisha ever complain about domestic harassment?
- Who had Twisha spoken to on the phone before the incident?
- Had anyone seen Twisha crying or upset before the incident?
- Was there any dispute in the family regarding property, investments, or shares?
- Had Twisha told any friend or relative about her troubles?
- What is the clear explanation for all the injuries recorded in the post-mortem report?
- Who arranged for the photography and videography of the crime scene?
- Was any lawyer, relative, or influential person contacted before calling the police?
- What conversation took place between Samarth and Giribala after the incident?
- If this was a suicide, what is the logical explanation for the sequence of events and circumstances leading up to it?
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