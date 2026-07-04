Amroha Horror: Mother's Ex-Lover Kidnaps Boy, Mutilates Private Parts, Held After Encounter

New Delhi: A shocking case of brutality against a minor has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, where a young boy was allegedly kidnapped while sleeping beside his mother before being found with grievous injuries in a nearby forest. The accused, identified as Shan, was arrested following a police encounter, officials said.

The incident took place early Friday morning in Nartho village under the Didauli police station limits. According to police, the Dalit child, identified as Kamaljeet, was sleeping next to his mother when he was allegedly abducted.

A search was launched after the family raised an alarm, and the child was later found critically injured in a nearby forest with severe injuries to his private parts and nose. He was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police said the prime accused, Shan, a resident of neighbouring Sambhal district, was traced after multiple teams were deployed to investigate the crime. He was arrested after an encounter late Thursday night, during which he sustained a bullet injury to his leg after allegedly opening fire on the police.

Advertisement

During the investigation, police found that the child's mother had filed an FIR against Shan in February 2026, accusing him of rape on the pretext of marriage, assault and other offences. Investigators said the accused had later secured bail, allegedly with the woman's support. Police also confirmed that Shan had known the family and had previously visited their house.

Officials said Shan is allegedly addicted to drugs and had an earlier relationship with the child's mother. Investigators are examining whether the attack was an act of revenge linked to the earlier criminal case. However, police stressed that no official conclusion has been reached regarding the mother's role, and all angles are being investigated.

Advertisement

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Bhadauria said the accused has been arrested and the investigation is progressing. He said the police are collecting evidence and ensuring that every aspect of the case is examined before drawing conclusions.