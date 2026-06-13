AN-32 Jorhat Crash: All About The Soviet-Era IAF Aircraft

Jorhat: An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 aircraft tragically crashed at Air Force Station in Jorhat, Assam, on Saturday. Antonov AN-32 aircraft is a turboprop twin-engined military transport aircraft, which was first developed by the Soviet Union.

The AN-32 can be operated in a hot climate and at high-altitude airfields of up to 4500 m above the sea level. It can carry up to 50 passengers or 6.7 tons of cargo.

The AN-32 cargo aircraft is renowned for its ability to land in hilly and inaccessible terrains, making it indispensable for operations in challenging regions. The Indian Air Force currently operates around 100 Antonov AN-32 tactical transport aircraft, down from the original 125 procured from the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

For over four decades, the AN-32 has served as the backbone of the IAF’s medium-lift transport capability. Its rugged design and durability allow it to perform reliably in extreme conditions, including hot weather and high-altitude zones such as the Himalayas, cementing its role as a critical asset in India’s air mobility operations.

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The Jorhat Crash