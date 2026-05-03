An Anniversary Nobody Wants to Observe: Manipur Marks 3 Years of Ethnic Conflict with Mass Protests

Three years after the initial spark of ethnic violence on May 3, 2023, the streets of Manipur were once again filled with people on Saturday. This was not a celebration, but what many residents have termed "an anniversary nobody wants to observe."

Across various districts, thousands of demonstrators gathered to demand justice for victims, the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs), and a tangible roadmap toward lasting peace. The scale of the movement was vast, characterized by roadside sit-ins, hunger strikes, and public conventions organized at the village and district levels.

A Growing Cry for Justice and Accountability

The demonstrations were spearheaded by a coalition of civil society organizations (CSOs), local clubs, and women’s groups, most notably the Meira Paibis. Participants passed formal resolutions urging the authorities to fast-track resettlement efforts and hold those responsible for the violence accountable.

The human cost remains a central point of pain. Thokchom Lamjingba, a participant in the mass rally, highlighted the agony of families whose loved ones are still missing.

Advertisement

"Since the beginning of the crisis, approximately 32 Meitei civilians are still missing. Their families have demanded that the central and state governments release reports regarding search operations in suspected areas. As of now, there is no news regarding the whereabouts of these 32 people."

Investigating the Crisis: Unsolved Cases and Rising Tensions

While several high-profile cases have been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), protesters feel the pace of justice is too slow. While the NIA recently arrested a prime suspect in the killing of a senior police officer in Moreh, many other cases remain unsolved.

Advertisement

The nature of the conflict is also evolving. What began as a crisis between the Meitei and Kuki communities has seen tensions escalate further, now involving the Naga community as well. This shift has raised urgent questions among the public regarding whether the state or central governments have a viable strategy to resolve the issue.

Allegations of Selective Law Enforcement

A significant point of contention during the rallies was the perceived disparity in how security forces handle protesters in different regions. Many participants questioned whether the law is being applied differently in the hill districts compared to the valley.

Public frustration peaked following the NIA arrest in Moreh. Protesters noted that while a massive mob from the Kuki community surrounded the Moreh police station and Tengnoupal DC headquarters, security forces appeared hesitant to disperse the crowd. This has led to a growing perception of "two different laws" for different parts of the state.

"Not Against the Government": A Call for Empowerment

Despite the intensity of the protests, organizers emphasized that their intent is not to topple the administration, but to force it to act. Thongchung Lamjingba Eli Netaji, a member of the United Protestant Committee, clarified the movement’s stance:

"This rally is not against the government. It is a part of support to the government to bring peace and a long-lasting solution. We are empowering our government to protect our lives and property. If the government cannot protect us or solve the crisis, it should be dissolved. That is the primary purpose of this rally."

Differing Visions for the Future

The third anniversary was observed with different themes across the state’s divided geography:

In the Valley Districts: Organizations like COCOMI and local CSOs held public conventions demanding swift action against "terrorist acts," the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the next census, and the immediate resettlement of IDPs.

Organizations like COCOMI and local CSOs held public conventions demanding swift action against "terrorist acts," the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the next census, and the immediate resettlement of IDPs. In the Hill Areas: Specifically in Churachandpur, Kuki CSOs marked the day as "Separation Day," renewing their demands for a separate administration.