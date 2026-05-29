An Emotional Homecoming: Kerala's Abdul Rahim Returns Home After 20 Years on Saudi Death Row

In an extraordinary conclusion to a two-decade-long ordeal, Abdul Rahim, a 46-year-old native of Kozhikode, finally returned home. Rahim had been facing a death sentence in Saudi Arabia since 2006, but a historic global crowdfunding campaign mounted by the people of Kerala successfully raised $15 million Saudi Riyals (approximately ₹34 crore) to secure his release.

The tragic incident and a long legal battle

Before traveling to the Gulf in search of better opportunities, Rahim worked as an autorickshaw driver in Feroke, Kozhikode. In November 2006, at the age of 26, he moved to Riyadh to work as a driver and caretaker for Anas Al Shahri, the partially paralyzed 17-year-old son of his Saudi sponsor.

Just 28 days into his new job, tragedy struck. On December 24, 2006, while driving, Rahim's hand accidentally brushed against and dislodged a medical life-support apparatus attached to the boy. The teenager lost consciousness and passed away shortly after. Rahim was arrested that same day and was subsequently sentenced to death by a Saudi court in 2011 under local judiciary laws.

For nearly two decades, Rahim remained behind bars as his family and the Indian Embassy tirelessly pursued legal options. The turning point came in early 2024 when the victim’s family finally agreed to pardon Rahim on the condition of receiving ‘blood money’ totaling ₹34.35 crore.

Advertisement

What followed was one of the largest and fastest crowdfunding campaigns in Kerala's history. Expatriates, local daily wage laborers, businessmen, and students pooled resources under the banner of the Abdul Rahim Legal Aid Committee, incredibly raising the mammoth sum in just four days.

An emotional homecoming

Following the financial settlement, the Saudi court officially revoked Rahim's death sentence on July 2, 2024. However, he was required to serve out the remainder of a revised 20-year prison sentence, which concluded according to the Hijri calendar on May 20.

Advertisement

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh monitored Rahim's health and handled the intricate diplomatic and legal coordination throughout his extended stay on death row.

Following his departure from Riyadh, the Indian Embassy expressed its deep appreciation for the collective effort. The statement said, "We express our sincere gratitude to the concerned Saudi authorities for their cooperation, and to the Indian community for their unwavering support, solidarity and faith in the judicial process. The Embassy extends its warmest wishes to Shri Abdul Raheem and his family."