Under Scanner: After Delhi, Elite Mumbai Gymkhanas Face Regulatory Inspection Over Commercial Misuse

The Maharashtra government’s Urban Development Department is set to launch a comprehensive inspection of elite gymkhanas and recreational clubs operating across prime government-owned land in Mumbai. This upcoming regulatory crackdown aims to verify whether these high-profile institutions are strictly complying with their lease agreements, land-use terms, and other state regulations.

According to official sources, nearly ten such elite gymkhanas and clubs in Mumbai currently generate around two crore rupees annually in rent for the state exchequer. The state’s investigation will heavily scrutinize whether these premium plots are being utilized strictly for the sporting and recreational purposes outlined in their original deeds, while also reviewing subleasing practices, commercial event usage, and public access compliance.

Any institution found violating the regulatory framework or defaulting on lease conditions could face strict penalties, sharp rent revisions, or the potential non-renewal of their land leases.

The 1965 letter of the Charity Commissioner to Breach Candy

This is not the first time government authorities have stepped in to regulate the internal frameworks of Mumbai's exclusive clubs. The move dates back decades, as evidenced by historical interventions like a landmark 1965 letter from the Charity Commissioner to the Breach Candy Swimming Bath Trust.

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In the 1965 document, the Charity Commissioner actively pushed the Trust to modify several restrictive clauses regarding its constitution and scheme. The primary objective of these proposed amendments was to dismantle the institution's long-standing racial restrictions:

Inclusive Leadership: The Charity Commissioner explicitly suggested modifying governance clauses so that “ordinary members” would be included in the Managing Committee alongside European members.

Removing the "Colour Bar": Addressing the club's segregation policies directly, the letter stated that "legally there is no objection to widen the objects by removing the colour bar."

Broadening Public Access: Another crucial clause recommended redrafting the membership rules entirely, pushing "to enable any inhabitant of Bombay to obtain membership of the Bath if he so desires."

This regulatory move in Mumbai comes after the ongoing standoff at the Delhi Gymkhana Club, where the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs recently issued an eviction notice to the 113-year-old Lutyens' Delhi institution, invoking lease clauses to reclaim its sprawling 27.3-acre prime property for "public purpose" and strategic governance infrastructure.