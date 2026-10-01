'An Indian Prevented 9/11-Like Tragedy': PM Modi Lauds Capt Machchhar Who Saved Lives On Flydubai Flight

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Indian Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage and presence of mind during a mid-air incident aboard a Flydubai flight, saying the pilot’s valour has made the entire country proud and helped avert a major tragedy.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, PM Modi recalled the incident and praised Machchhar for displaying courage despite being seriously injured.

“The incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy. For every citizen of our country, Smit's valor fills us with immense pride,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said he had spoken to Machchhar’s family and enquired about his health. “Today, I had a conversation with his father Bhupendrabhai, his mother Gitaben, and his wife Sonalben. His medical treatment is currently ongoing, and today the entire world feels proud of him,” he said.

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PM Modi also appealed to citizens to pray for the pilot’s recovery. “I appeal to all citizens of the country that we all pray for Smit's long life and good health and let us honor Brother Smit, who has enhanced the pride and honor of India,” he said.

Captain Machchhar, the pilot of Flydubai Flight FZ1073 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was seriously injured during an altercation in the cockpit on Wednesday. Despite his injuries, he reportedly managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene. The aircraft was subsequently diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Machchhar is currently undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk. Earlier, PM Modi had hailed Machchhar as a “HERO”, saying that despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised Machchhar and said the pilot’s actions helped prevent what could have been a major tragedy. Netanyahu, however, said it was “too early to say” whether Iran was involved in the incident.

"Well, look, on a flight from Dubai to Israel, as they were approaching Israel, there was an attack by one of the pilots against the other pilot. Apparently, he stabbed him or hit him with an axe. He was bleeding profusely. The plane began to go out of control and began a nosedive," Netanyahu told Fox News.

"The pilot—the pilot who was there, who was an Indian pilot, with a sort of, he's very badly wounded. He's fighting, I think, for his life right now. But in, you know, in an act of unbelievable courage, he managed to unlock the door to the—to the cockpit," he aded.