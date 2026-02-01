Updated 1 February 2026 at 11:00 IST
‘An Ode To Tamil Nadu’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Dons Deep Maroon Kanjeevaram Saree To Present Budget 2026
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Kartavya Bhawan on Sunday (February 1) ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament in a deep maroon Kanjeevaram saree. Sitharaman is set to present her record 9th consecutive budget at 11 AM today.
- India News
- 3 min read
Union Budget 2026 attire
The finance minister was seen in a deep maroon saree with a dark, contrasting, detailed gold-toned border, also known as 'kattam', draped in a conventional style, holding the red 'bahi khata' or the traditional Indian accounting ledger outside the Ministry of Finance with her team. She paired it with a golden blouse. This time, her saree appeared to have a subtle sheen, with no further embellishments apart from the brown chequered look. The Kanjeevaram silk saree hails from Tamil Nadu, hailing the age-old weaving legacy of the poll-bound state.
Nine looks in nine years: 2019-2025
In her first Budget presentation in 2019, she wore a pink Mangalagiri silk saree with a gold border, in a symbolic nod to Andhra Pradesh’s weaving heritage. The same year, her decision to carry the budget documents in a traditional red bahi khata instead of a briefcase made her attire on budget day a part of the broader national conversation.
In 2020, the Finance Minister wore a yellow silk saree with a green border.
During the next pandemic-hit year 2021, Sitharaman wore a red and off-white Pochampally Ikat saree from Telangana for her annual budget presentation.
In 2022, she chose a rust-coloured Bomkai saree from Odisha's Ganjam district, detailed with significant silver zari work.
For 2023's budget presentation, she opted for a red Ilkal silk saree with a black temple border and gold zari, which had its roots from Karnataka.
For the Interim Budget 2024–25, Sitharaman appeared in a blue Tussar silk saree with Kantha embroidery from West Bengal.
Later in 2024, she wore an off-white Mangalagiri saree with magenta and gold borders.
Last year, during the 2025 Budget, the finance minister had worn an off-white saree with Madhubani fish embroidery, gifted by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi of Bihar.
Over the years, Nirmala Sitharaman's traditional sarees on the annual budget days, highlighting India’s handloom and rich textile craft, have become a custom drawing attention that goes beyond the numbers to be charted out. What began possibly as a personal preference for a traditional Indian attire, has now, by the 9th consecutive year of her budget presentation, become a symbolic depiction, and more of a cultural statement that stands out alongside the government's economic agenda.
Published By : Anushka De
Published On: 1 February 2026 at 10:12 IST