‘An Ode To Tamil Nadu’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Dons Deep Maroon Kanjeevaram Saree To Present Budget 2026

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Kartavya Bhawan on Sunday (February 1) ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament in a deep maroon Kanjeevaram saree. Sitharaman is set to present her record 9th consecutive budget at 11 AM today.

Union Budget 2026 attire

The finance minister was seen in a deep maroon saree with a dark, contrasting, detailed gold-toned border, also known as 'kattam', draped in a conventional style, holding the red 'bahi khata' or the traditional Indian accounting ledger outside the Ministry of Finance with her team. She paired it with a golden blouse. This time, her saree appeared to have a subtle sheen, with no further embellishments apart from the brown chequered look. The Kanjeevaram silk saree hails from Tamil Nadu, hailing the age-old weaving legacy of the poll-bound state.

Nine looks in nine years: 2019-2025

In her first Budget presentation in 2019, she wore a pink Mangalagiri silk saree with a gold border, in a symbolic nod to Andhra Pradesh’s weaving heritage. The same year, her decision to carry the budget documents in a traditional red bahi khata instead of a briefcase made her attire on budget day a part of the broader national conversation.

In 2020, the Finance Minister wore a yellow silk saree with a green border.

During the next pandemic-hit year 2021, Sitharaman wore a red and off-white Pochampally Ikat saree from Telangana for her annual budget presentation.

In 2022, she chose a rust-coloured Bomkai saree from Odisha's Ganjam district, detailed with significant silver zari work.

For 2023's budget presentation, she opted for a red Ilkal silk saree with a black temple border and gold zari, which had its roots from Karnataka.

For the Interim Budget 2024–25, Sitharaman appeared in a blue Tussar silk saree with Kantha embroidery from West Bengal.

Later in 2024, she wore an off-white Mangalagiri saree with magenta and gold borders.

Last year, during the 2025 Budget, the finance minister had worn an off-white saree with Madhubani fish embroidery, gifted by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi of Bihar.