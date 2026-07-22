Anantnag Terror Attack: J&K Police Launch Massive Valley-Wide Crackdown, Around 1,000 Detained

Following a fatal terror attack on police personnel in Anantnag district, security forces have launched a massive, valley-wide crackdown, detaining around 1,000 individuals for questioning across multiple districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

The joint operation—led by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security agencies—involves extensive raids targeting suspected terror associates, Over Ground Workers (OGWs), and individuals with prior ties to subversive activities.

Valley-Wide Raids and Mass Detentions

The crackdown was initiated immediately after suspected terrorists opened fire on a police party in Anantnag, resulting in the death of a police officer.

To dismantle support structures for active terror outfits and identify those responsible for aiding the attackers, security forces conducted simultaneous search operations across several key regions:

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Sustained Cordon-and-Search Operations: Teams raided dozens of locations across South, Central, and North Kashmir, focusing on residences and suspected hideouts linked to OGWs, previously booked individuals under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and known terror sympathizers.

Precautionary Detentions: Around 1,000 suspects have been called in or detained for questioning to track down logistical handlers, monitor suspicious movements, and prevent further security breaches.

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Digital and Physical Verification: Security checkpoints and frisking drives have been intensified, with authorities verifying identities, checking mobile devices, and questioning suspects across key transit corridors.

High Alert Across Kashmir

Security has been escalated to the highest level, particularly along high-priority routes and sensitive installations.