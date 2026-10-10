‘Anarchists’ Flop Show’: Sambit Patra Launches Blistering Attack on CJP as Police Detain Protesters, Deploy Spike Strips Across Delhi

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra on Saturday said the protest at Jantar Mantar did not reflect the situation across the country, asserting that India was moving forward under good governance.

Patra alleged that some “anarchist forces” had been attempting to create unrest in the national capital over the past few days, but had failed in their efforts on Saturday.

"Jantar Mantar's story is not India's story. What is happening at Jantar Mantar, what you can see on TV and a few social media handles, is not India's story. India is calm and going ahead under good governance. We have been seeing that a few anarchist forces have been spreading anarchy in a corner of Delhi for the past few days. But today the anarchists have failed," he said.

Patra alleged that there had been an attempt to hold the national capital captive and trigger arson and violence. “The flop show of anarchist elements has completely collapsed. There was an attempt to hold India, the national capital, captive; that there be arson here, that there be violence here,” he said. “Today, ‘loktantra’ has triumphed over ‘bheedtantra’,” Patra added.

Meanwhile, security forces on Saturday detained several demonstrators, including content creators, at Dhaula Kuan on the day of the planned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the national capital.

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Widespread detentions, intensive vehicle checks and multi-agency deployments were reported across key entry points to prevent demonstrators from reaching the designated protest site. At Dhaula Kuan, security forces erected heavy barricades and deployed spike strips, while female police personnel were also present to conduct thorough vehicle inspections. Detailing the ongoing operations and the enforcement of preventive protocols, DCP Kumar Abhishek told ANI, "In view of the protest announced in New Delhi today, preventive checks have been implemented here. Female staff are present, and we are checking all vehicles.

Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure that public order is not disrupted, and a short while ago, we detained some individuals who were planning to participate in today's protest... These arrangements are ongoing; the operation has been continuous since last night and will remain in effect throughout the day."