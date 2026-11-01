Andhra Chainsaw Attack: Accused Hemanth Shot in Police Encounter While Allegedly Trying to Escape Arrest

New Delhi: Hemanth alias Dummu, the 21-year-old accused in the chainsaw attack on two Class 10 students at a government school in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, was shot by police during an encounter on Sunday night while allegedly attempting to escape arrest. He sustained serious injuries in the firing and was shifted to Anantapur Government General Hospital for treatment.

According to police sources, six rounds were fired at Hemanth after a police team received information that he was hiding in the Atmakur forest area. When officers approached him and attempted to take him into custody, he allegedly resisted arrest, pelted stones at the police personnel and tried to flee carrying a knife.

Police said the accused also attempted to attack the personnel with the knife, following which officers opened fire in self-defence. Several police personnel reportedly sustained injuries during the operation.

Hemanth was subsequently secured by the police and taken to Anantapur Government General Hospital under heavy security. His condition was reported to be serious following the firing.

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The development comes a day after Hemanth allegedly entered a classroom at Rapthadu Zilla Parishad High School in Anantapur district and attacked two Class 10 students with a running chainsaw while classes were underway.

The attack took place at around 10:30 am on October 31 at the school in Raptadu village. One of the girls suffered multiple life-threatening injuries, including the complete severing of her right hand. She was subsequently shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for advanced medical treatment.

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Another student sustained injuries while attempting to intervene and protect the girl during the attack. The incident unfolded in front of other students and teachers, triggering panic inside the school premises.

Following the attack, the accused allegedly fled from the scene, prompting police to launch a search operation to trace him. Special police teams were deployed to track his whereabouts, and officers eventually received information about his presence in the Atmakur forest area.

The police encounter and subsequent firing have now added another development to the investigation into the attack that triggered widespread outrage across Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier expressed shock over the incident and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured student. He also instructed the police to conduct a swift investigation and initiate stringent legal action against the accused.