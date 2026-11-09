Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan And Wife Anna Konidala End 13-Year Marriage By Surprising Separation Note

Amravati: A quiet announcement late on Monday has brought an end to Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidala's marriage. Both confirmed the separation, declaring that they have decided to part ways after 13 years together. The news was shared through a joint statement addressed to well-wishers, family and friends.

Though they mutually announced the separation, the tone was notably gentle, as a couple who have largely kept their private life away from the public. There was no blame, no detailed explanation and no suggestion of bitterness, only a request that their decision be understood in the spirit.

In a public life shaped by crowds and constant commentary, the couple appeared determined to draw a clear line around this moment, asking for space while they and their children adjust.

What The Joint Statement Said

In the joint statement, the couple stated that they had decided to part ways after sharing a major part of their lives together, and that the choice had been reached with mutual understanding and respect. Both of them were clear that their marriage had come to an end, but equally clear that their relationship as parents would continue.

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“Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority,” the statement said.

The message asked for understanding, kindness and respect for their privacy during the personal transition. No reason was given, and the statement did not mention legal proceedings concerning the children.

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Joint statement:

"To our well-wishers, near and dear ones...

After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect.

Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority.

During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey."

Marriage That Began In 2013

The 55-year-old Pawan Kalyan married his third wife, Anna Lezhneva, a Russian citizen who later became known as Anna Konidala, in September 2013 under the Special Marriage Act in Hyderabad. The couple has two children, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

Pawan Kalyan, the president of the Jana Sena Party and Deputy Chief Minister since 2024, was previously married twice. He first married Nandini in 1997, with the marriage ending in divorce in 2008. He later married actress Renu Desai in 2009, with whom he has two children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya, before their divorce in 2012.