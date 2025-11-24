Andhra Doctor Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad After US Visa Rejection

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a 38-year-old woman doctor from Andhra Pradesh has allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad due to severe depression after failing to secure a US visa.

The doctor's family is said to have found the dead body in her flat after the domestic help alerted them when she did not open the door, said officials. According to reports, she had recently applied for a US visa, but her application was placed on hold, leaving her extremely distressed.

Preliminary investigation suggests that she may have taken an overdose of sleeping pills or injected herself on Friday night. However, officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report. The investigation is underway.

This incident comes after a month of an alleged suicide by a woman doctor from Maharashtra who was found dead in a hotel room in Phaltan. Police recovered a handwritten suicide note on her palm, in which she accused Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane and another man, Prashant Bankar, of harassment.

The note alleged that Badane raped her four times and subjected her to mental and physical abuse for over five months, stating, “Police inspector Gopal Badane is the reason I died.” She also accused Bankar of mental harassment during the same period. Both accused were later arrested, officials said.