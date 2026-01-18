Andhra Man Alleges Harassment By Cops, Dies After Consuming Insecticide At Police Station

Andhra man alleges harassment by cops, dies by suicide at the police station. However, his brother has quashed allegations against the police. | Image: X

Sri Sathya Sai: A man has died after allegedly consuming insecticide within the premises of Gorantla Police Station in Sri Sathya Sai district. The deceased has been identified as Shyampuram Mahesh.

According to initial reports, Mahesh was called to the police station after he demanded payment for work he had completed. It is alleged that he was harassed at the police station, following which he took the extreme step, an official release from the SP office stated. However, the deceased's brother, Shyampuram Harish, clearly mentioned in his written complaint that Mahesh died by suicide due to mental stress arising from personal issues, and that no individual, organisation, or police personnel was responsible for the incident.

Additionally, in connection with his death, Penugonda DSP Narsingappa clarified that the incident occurred purely due to personal reasons and mental stress, and there was no negligence on the part of the police, the release informed.

The DSP also stated that the police responded promptly and took immediate rescue measures, and appealed to the public not to believe rumours and misinformation circulating on social media.

The Circle Inspector also urged the public not to believe baseless rumours being spread on social media. The police are clarifying facts to prevent any misunderstandings among the public regarding this case. The deceased, Shyampuram Mahesh (38), a resident of Vanavolu village, Gorantla Mandal, had earlier worked at Hatsun Milk Dairy. Due to his provident fund amount remaining pending, he was reportedly under severe mental stress.

Advertisement

According to the release, on Friday evening, following a Dial-100 call regarding a minor dispute in Mallela village, Blue Colts police personnel immediately reached the spot and resolved the issue amicably. They advised the deceased that he could lodge a complaint at the police station if required.

Later, while at Gorantla Police Station, the deceased suddenly consumed a poisonous substance. Upon noticing this, police personnel acted without any delay and immediately shifted him to Gorantla Government Hospital, and subsequently to Hindupuram Government Hospital for better medical treatment. The police also informed the deceased's wife and relatives about the incident.

Advertisement