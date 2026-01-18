Screaming For Help, 27-Year-Old Techie Dies After Car Falls Into Noida Mall-Site Pit Amid Dense Fog, Family Alleges Negligence

New Delhi: A heart-wrenching incident was reported from Greater Noida after a 27-year-old software engineer- Yuvraj Mehta- tragically lost his life on Friday night when his speeding car crashed into a flooded basement in Sector-150.

Although his father and police were on the scene and heard his cries for help, the lengthy rescue mission ultimately failed to save him.

As per reports, the victim lost control of his vehicle due to dense fog conditions, resulting in the car breaching a wall and becoming submerged in a basement filled with water.

Following a specialised recovery operation by the SDRF and NDRF lasting hours, the individual, who was extracted from a depth of 30 feet was declared dead by the hospital on arrival.

Who was Yuvraj Mehta

Mehta was a resident of the Tata Eureka Park Society in Sector-150 and worked as a software engineer at Dunnhumby India in Gurugram, Mehta primarily worked from home, visiting the Sector-54 office only on occasion.

As per the cops, the victim was driving his Grand Vitara back from the Gurugram office on Friday night and was only about 500 meters from his residence when thick fog obscured his view, causing him to strike a drain wall following which the vehicle plunged into a water-filled basement, where the high water levels caused the car to flip over and float.

Victim cried for help

After the crash, Yuvraj managed to escape the vehicle and called his father, Rajkumar Mehta, to report the accident following which the victim's father immediately dialed emergency services and raced to the scene. Despite the quick arrival of police and fire teams equipped with various cranes, their initial attempts to save him from the water were unsuccessful.

As the rescue unfolded, Yuvraj intermittently stood on the roof of his car, using his torch and cries for help to signal rescuers. However, the mission was severely hindered by thick fog and darkness. First responders hesitated to enter the water, citing the freezing temperatures and the hazard of submerged construction pillars. Despite his father’s desperate pleas, the car and Yuvraj slipped beneath the surface around 1:45 am.

While the SDRF arrived, they lacked the proper equipment to help. It wasn't until an NDRF team arrived from Ghaziabad that a specialized operation using steamers was launched. They recovered Yuvraj after two and a half hours, but he was pronounced dead at Kailash Hospital.