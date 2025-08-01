Andhra Minister's Brother Slaps Police Officer On Camera | Watch

Andhra Pradesh: In Kolimigundla, Kurnool district, Madan Bhupal Reddy, the brother of TDP Minister in Andhra Pradesh, BC Janardhan Reddy, is accused of publicly slapping a Police Officer at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

The incident happened on Wednesday during the temple's inauguration, which was attended by a huge crowd.

The brother of the TDP Minister apparently abused and argued angrily with Police Officer Jashwanth, who was tasked with controlling the huge crowd, whilst he demanded instant access inside the temple.

The Opposition, the YSRCP, criticized the incident, which was captured on camera, saying that the police force had been "reduced to a tool under political pressure" and that the TDP politicians and their families were acting with “arrogance.”

Madan Bhupal Reddy allegedly, angrily and physically assaulted the Police officer after he refused his request, and the footage shows him retaliating.

Other Police Officers stepped in and brought the situation under control.

The TDP minister condemn the incident when the footage of the incident went viral on social media. He demanded that his brother face severe legal consequences.

The government was criticized by the YSRCP after it posted the video on X, claiming that it demonstrated the "increasing exemption enjoyed by those close to power."

The brother of TDP Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy publicly displayed conceit and lawlessness typically of TDP lawmakers and their families when he hit a Police Officer who was on duty in an inception of a worshipping temple.

The YSRCP tweeted, "No prompt action was taken despite the assault taking place in public view, revealing how the police force has been reduced to a tool under political pressure in the current coalition government."

This undignified act is a reflection of the increasing exemption enjoyed by individuals in positions of authority, where even law enforcement personnel are not exempted.