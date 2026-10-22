Updated 22 October 2026 at 14:25 IST Andhra Pradesh: Four Killed As Speeding SUV Hits Devotees Who Stopped For Tea In Kakinada Four Bhavani devotees were killed after a speeding SUV hit them in Kathipudi, Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district, on Thursday morning. The devotees were travelling from Vizianagaram to Vijayawada when their bus developed a technical snag. Three died at the spot and one succumbed while being shifted to hospital.