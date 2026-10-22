Andhra Pradesh: Four Killed As Speeding SUV Hits Devotees Who Stopped For Tea In Kakinada
Four Bhavani devotees were killed after a speeding SUV hit them in Kathipudi, Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district, on Thursday morning. The devotees were travelling from Vizianagaram to Vijayawada when their bus developed a technical snag. Three died at the spot and one succumbed while being shifted to hospital.
- India News
- 1 min read
Kakinada: A speeding SUV hit a group of Bhavani devotees who had got off a bus to have tea in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Thursday morning, leaving four people dead, as per officials.
Around 40 Bhavani devotees from Denkada mandal in Vizianagaram district were travelling to Vijayawada in a private bus when the vehicle developed a technical snag.
The driver stopped the bus by the roadside at Kathipudi in the Prathipadu constituency.
The devotees got off the bus to have tea and were crossing the road when the speeding SUV hit them.
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Three people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital.
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