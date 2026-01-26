Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Injects HIV Virus Into Ex-lover’s Wife Out of Jealousy, Four Arrested

New Delhi: A disturbing case has emerged from Andhra Pradesh, where a woman injected the HIV virus into the wife (a medical college assistant professor) of her former lover after staging a scooter accident.

Authorities confirmed that the act was out of spite, as she was earlier involved with the husband, Dr Sravan.

“In an attempt to win her lover back, Vasundhara administered the HIV virus to the wife using her contacts from the hospital,” police said.

Further, police revealed that Vasundhara, a nurse by profession, used her contacts within a hospital to procure HIV virus samples.

With the help of another nurse and other associates, the virus was collected and later injected into the victim.

“Her friend Jyoti and her children were also involved in this crime,” they added.

Following this incident, police have arrested four people in connection with the crime, including the prime accused, identified as Vasundhara, and three others who helped her in procuring the virus and executing the plan.