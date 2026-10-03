Andhra Pradesh: Two Killed, Four Injured in Boiler Explosion

Tirupati: Two workers were killed, and four others sustained serious injuries after a boiler exploded at Til Healthcare Industries in Satyavedu mandal of Sri City, police said. According to a police official, the explosion occurred suddenly while the workers were on duty during the night shift.

The exact cause of the boiler explosion and the total number of workers present inside the industry at the time of the accident are yet to be ascertained. In a separate incident, a massive fire broke out following a blast at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) facility in Mangaluru on Wednesday, triggering panic in the area. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the plant premises.

According to Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, eight people sustained injuries after a major blast occurred in the hydro sulphur treatment unit, which was followed by a fire. "Eight people were injured after there was a major blast followed by a fire in the hydro sulphur treatment unit. One injured person, identified as Rajesh, was shifted from the plant premises to Srinivasa Hospital for treatment. He is out of danger; CP, DC and CEO are present here," Police Commissioner Reddy stated.

Top district officials, including the Police Commissioner (CP), Deputy Commissioner (DC), and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), reached the location to take stock of the situation. BJP MLA Bharath Shetty stated that initial findings suggest the blast was caused by a steamer or pressure equipment inside a facility. Confirming that no fatalities have been reported, Shetty noted that around nine people sustained minor injuries, while one person suffered approximately 30% burn injuries and is currently hospitalised.

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Speaking to ANI, he said, "...According to the first information, it looks like the blast happened because of some steamer or pressure equipment which was inside. And there has not been any death reported. I have talked to the police officials there. They have said that around nine people have suffered minor injuries. And one person might have suffered burn injuries, maybe amounting to around 30% of the body. He has been admitted to the hospital... The main reason for all these minor injuries is that the building, which is opposite the place where the blast took place, is where they were sitting in that building."