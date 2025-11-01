Updated 1 November 2025 at 14:21 IST
Andhra's Stampede Horror: Gory Visuals Emerge as 10 Devotees Die, Many Injured
Andhra Temple Stampede: A tragic stampede at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, left 10 devotees dead and several injured during Ekadashi celebrations and more updates at republicworld.com
New Delhi: Disturbing visuals have surfaced from the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kashibugga, Srikakulam district, where a stampede during Ekadashi celebrations claimed the lives of at least 10 devotees and left dozens injured. The footage shows chaotic scenes of people crushed underfoot, with emergency responders struggling to reach victims amid the crowd.
The tragedy unfolded on Saturday when over 25,000 devotees gathered at the temple, far exceeding its capacity of around 2,000. The sudden surge led to severe overcrowding, triggering a stampede that turned deadly within minutes. Injured individuals have been shifted to nearby hospitals, and rescue operations are ongoing. Authorities have now launched an investigation into crowd control failures and are urging the public to avoid visiting the site until further notice.
