Andhra School Horror: Man Attacks Class 10 Girl With Chainsaw, Cuts Her Throat; Accused Arrested

New Delhi: A Class 10 student was critically injured after a 21-year-old man allegedly attacked her with a chainsaw inside a school in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Saturday. The incident took place at Anantapur Zilla Parishad High School, triggering panic among students and teachers. Another girl was also injured while attempting to intervene.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Hemanth alias Dummu, entered the classroom carrying a power saw while a lesson was underway and allegedly attacked the student. The incident reportedly took place around 10:30 am. Several students fled the classroom following the attack.

The injured girl was immediately rushed to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur, where she was admitted for emergency treatment. She sustained critical injuries and was undergoing treatment, with arrangements reportedly being made to shift her to a hospital in Bengaluru by air ambulance. The second student also sustained injuries while trying to stop the accused.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accused was known to the victim and that the attack may have been triggered by a rejected love proposal. The accused allegedly held a grudge after the girl rejected his advances. However, police are investigating the circumstances and motive behind the attack.

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Following the incident, the accused reportedly fled the school premises but was subsequently arrested at Dharmavaram railway station. Police have launched an investigation into the case.

CM Orders Swift Action

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and anger over the attack and said he was personally monitoring the victim's condition. He also spoke to the girl's mother over the phone and assured her of all possible assistance from the state government.

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Naidu directed the medical team to provide the student with the highest priority in treatment and instructed the police to take swift action against the accused. He said attacks targeting young girls inside educational institutions would not be tolerated.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh also condemned the incident, describing it as an inhuman act in a place meant to provide children with safety and education. He said the Chief Minister had directed the police to ensure stringent action against the accused.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety of students on school premises and how the accused managed to enter the institution carrying a chainsaw.