Andhra Techie Turns Burglar To Fund Lavish Lifestyle: Breaks Into More Than 24 Houses, Items Worth Rs 15 Lakh Recovered

Visakhapatnam: In a shocking incident, 27-year-old former IT professional has been arrested for conducting more than 26 house burglaries on Sunday. He has allegedly broke into multiple houses across Visakhapatnam, and other parts of Andhra Pradesh, to fund an exorbitant lifestyle.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Achhi Mahesh Reddy, also known as Sunny, was taken into police custody after several complaints of night-time house break-ins reported from different areas of the city over the past few months. Police said his arrest has led to the discovery of 26 burglary cases within Visakhapatnam alone.

It has been found that Reddy, a native of Kakinada district, is a postgraduate who had previously worked with a reputed IT firm in Hyderabad. He was residing in the Madhavadhara area of Visakhapatnam. Despite his educational background and professional experience, police said he turned to burglary to sustain a lavish lifestyle, which included owning a luxury BMW vehicle and going on several foreign trips.

After his arrest, police was reportedly able to link Reddy to a series of house break-ins reported from areas including Gajuwaka, Arilova, Malkapuram, Pendurthi and Duvvada. The stolen property in these cases was estimated to be worth Rs 24.66 lakh approximately, including over 1,084 grams of gold jewellery, more than 6.3 kg of silver items, and Rs 40,500 cash.

During searches conducted after the arrest, about 699 grams of gold ornaments, 3.8 kg of silver ornaments, the BMW car allegedly purchased using the stolen money has been recovered. An unregistered scooter and several house-breaking tools have also feen found. The recovered property is estimated to be worth over Rs 15 lakh.