  • Andhra Woman’s Nightmare In Kuwait, Claims ‘Locked In and Starved’ by Employers

Published 23:24 IST, September 13th 2024

Andhra Woman’s Nightmare In Kuwait, Claims ‘Locked In and Starved’ by Employers

A woman hailing from Andhra Pradesh claimed that her employers are torturing her in Kuwait. She has requested intervention of Indian government in the matter.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kavitha, a woman from Andhra Pradesh alleges that her employers are torturing her in Kuwait
Kavitha, a woman from Andhra Pradesh alleges that her employers are torturing her in Kuwait | Image: X
20:56 IST, September 13th 2024