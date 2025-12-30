Angel Chakma Killing: "As Per Information So Far, Sixth Accused May Be Hiding in Nearby Bordering Areas," Says Dehradun SSP



SSP Singh mentioned that a preliminary investigation was conducted, during which additional sections were added to the case, including sections related to attempted murder.

"Along with that, a supplementary report was taken, in which the sections were increased. Sections of the attempt to murder (109) were added, on the basis of statements. In the meantime, a separate team was formed, and five people were arrested. The sixth accused was of Nepali origin. He left the place the next day after the incident. For this, a dedicated team has been set up. According to the information so far, the accused may be hiding in nearby bordering areas," he said.

He also revealed that Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has also been briefed about the developments of the incident. Singh stated that the police have recorded statements from the victim's family.

"We have also transferred the investigation to a senior gazette officer. The Chief Minister has been briefed, and the facts of this case are being monitored at the senior level and at the DGP level. We have also recorded the statements of the victim's family. If any statement has been left out or if there is any such thing that has not been expressed at that time, then definitely we will include those statements and that evidence in the investigation, and the outcome of that investigation will be sent to the final chargesheet," said SSP Ajay Singh.

He added that the complaint regarding Angel Chakma's killing was filed 24 hours after the incident by the victim's brother and friends.

"The complaint of the incident was filed after 24 hours of the incident. The complaint was filed by the victim's brother and some of his friends... After this, a team was set up to identify the accused. In the meantime, six people were identified. Because it was known that the victim was admitted to the hospital and was in a serious condition, the doctor's statement was recorded," he said.

Meanwhile, NSUI (National Student Union of India) members held a candle march in New Delhi on Tuesday, demanding justice for Angel Chakma.

Chakma, an MBA student, was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.