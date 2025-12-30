NCST Demands Action Report in 3 Days on Murder of Tripura Student Anjel Chakma in Dehradun

New Delhi: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued notices to top officials in Uttarakhand over the murder of MBA student Angel Chakma, demanding a detailed action-taken report within three days. The Commission has asked the Director General of Police, the Dehradun District Magistrate, and the Senior Superintendent of Police to explain the delay in registering the FIR and clarify the steps taken so far in the investigation.

The intervention comes after widespread outrage among student groups and community leaders, who allege that the police attempted to shield the accused and failed to act promptly.

According to the FIR, the attack took place on the evening of December 9 in the Selakui area of Dehradun. Angel and his younger brother Michael had gone to a local market to buy groceries when six intoxicated men began harassing them. The assailants allegedly hurled racial slurs, calling them “Chinese,” “Nepali,” “Chinki,” and “Momos.”

When the brothers objected, the verbal abuse quickly escalated into violence. One of the men struck Michael on the head with a heavy metal bracelet. Angel rushed to protect his brother but was stabbed multiple times in the head and back by the prime accused, Yagya Awasthi. Another attacker hit him with a metal rod.

The group fled as Angel collapsed, bleeding heavily. Doctors later confirmed that the knife wounds had damaged his spinal cord, leaving him paralysed and in a coma. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police have arrested five people in connection with the case, including two minors who have been sent to a juvenile reform home. While Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh has ruled out a racial motive, several student organisations continue to describe the killing as a hate crime.