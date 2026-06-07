Angry Mob Shaves TMC Leader's Head, Parade Him With Garland Of Slippers Over 'Cut-Money' Allegations | VIDEO

Nawada: Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders have been facing the wrath of the public over the past few days amid allegations of taking cut-money (extortion) money from people for giving them houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In a fresh case of mob anger, TMC leader Sannyasi Manna was publicly humiliated, as people tonsured his head and paraded him West Bengal's Shyampur in a semi-naked state with a garland of slippers hanging from his neck.

Tied With Ropes, Paraded On Road

TMC leader Sannyasi Manna's head shaved in public

After being tonsured, locals made him wear a rope with slippers hanging from it around his neck.

TMC leader Sannyasi Manna made to wear a ‘garland’ of slippers

The humiliation did not end here since the angry locals tied a rope around his waist. A video showed a man pulling the rope, forcing the TMC leader to parade on the road in a semi-naked state.

TMC leader Sannyasi Manna paraded in public in semi-naked state

Later, police arrived and took the TMC leader to a police station.

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TMC Leader Hides Beneath Sarees

TMC leader Brahmananda Chakraborty hides under pile of sarees to evade arrest

In a separate incident, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader named Brahmananda Chakraborty hid himself beneath a pile of sarees to avoid being arrested by the police over allegations of taking cut-money from people on Sunday.

A video of Brahmananda Chakraborty's unique hideout in Howrah has gone viral on social media.

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After a complaint was filed against him, Chakraborty had become aware that police were coming to arrest him. In a desperate attempt to escape from police and evade arrest, Chakraborty fled to a clothing store, where he saw a massive pile of sarees.

He laid down on the floor and hid himself beneath the sarees, fulling concealing his body beneath the pile.

However, much to his disappointment, the police found his hiding spot. The video showed a policemen removing the pile, following which Chakraborty's hand emerged from beneath the clothes. Realising that he had been busted, the local TMC leader got himself out of the heap.

The X handle of BJP shared the video, tweeting, “A new and 'creative' use of a sari by a TMC leader has come to light! 😂” It added, “TMC leaders' new trending hiding spot—now their corruption is hiding behind saris! 🤐”

TMC Leader Hides Beneath Bed

TMC leader Shahidul Miya hides under bed to escape angry locals

A couple of days ago, TMC leader Shahidul Miya hid himself beneath a bed as angry crowd surrounded his residence accusing him of extorting between ₹5,000 and ₹20,000 from beneficiaries of government housing schemes.

Eventually, the police caught him from his hiding spot.

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