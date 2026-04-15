ED Arrests Anil Ambani's Close Aides Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Amit Bapna In RHFL Case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Amit Bapna, close aides of Anil Ambani in the Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) and the Reliance Home Finance Limited (RCFL) loan fraud case.

Earlier in April, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI on Wednesday registered a fresh criminal case against industrialist Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) for allegedly causing a wrongful loss of Rs 3,750 crore to LIC. The agency’s move comes after a forensic audit report that accused the telecom major of siphoning funds and misrepresenting its financial health to induce LIC into subscribing to high-value debentures.

The CBI registered the FIR on April 1, 2026, naming Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications, and unknown public servants as accused. According to the complaint filed by LIC, the insurer was "fraudulently induced" to subscribe to Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 4,500 crore.

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