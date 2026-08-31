Ankit Baliyan Murder Case: Accused Sumit, Mohit Killed in Police Encounter, Taken to Shamli Hospital

New Delhi: Two primary shooters linked to the murder of Haryanvi artist Ankit Baliyan were shot dead on Monday during an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and district police in Shamli.

The state police officials implemented a strict district-wide vehicle containment strategy following the Haryanvi singer's murder, which ultimately trapped the fleeing suspects during routine midnight checkpoint sweeps.

Talking to reporters, Shamli SP Narendra Pratap Singh explained how police were mobilised rapidly to track down the armed perpetrators.

He said, "Our SWAT team, surveillance unit, and all SHOs, the ASP, and the COs (City and Kairana) were assigned to the case."

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Describing the execution of the district-wide security dragnet, Shamli SP Narendra Pratap Singh stated, "I had ordered the implementation of a blockade plan from midnight to 6.00 AM to ensure no vehicle could enter the district without being checked. Today, around 4.00 AM, while SHO Virendra Kasana of Hijana was conducting checks near his station, he spotted a motorcycle approaching from the direction of Karnal. He attempted to stop it. Two criminals were riding the bike; they immediately opened fire at him. He had a narrow escape, although his vehicle was hit by a bullet. He immediately sent a message over the wireless. The suspects' vehicle sped away and turned towards Kairana. When they reached beneath the Manna Madra bridge, SHO."

Shamli SP Narendra Pratap Singh recounted how the fleeing suspects breached subsequent checkpoints before being cornered.

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"Dharmendra Gautam of the Kotwali station was conducting checks. He tried to stop them, but they fired at him, shattering the vehicle's windshield. He immediately challenged them. The suspects turned left towards the city; however, since an alert had already been broadcast over the wireless, our SWAT team, surveillance in-charge, SHOs, CO City, ASP, and CO Kairana all arrived at the scene. Subsequently, the suspects suddenly swerved their vehicle to the right, towards this area," Narendra Pratap Singh said.

Speaking to ANI, ADG Law and Order (Uttar Pradesh) Amitabh Yash further detailed the ongoing police operation and the recovery of illicit firearms from the individuals.

"Ankit Baliyan was murdered near the Shamli Kotwali. Analysis of CCTV footage and inquiries with locals revealed that four shooters were involved in the incident; they fled on two motorcycles. They were continuously pursued. This morning, two of the shooters, Sumit and Mohit, were killed in an encounter with the Shamli Police. Sophisticated weapons were recovered from them."

Explaining how the suspects confronted the authorities, Amitabh Yash said, "They opened heavy fire on the police, injuring two of our constables. Investigations are currently underway regarding the other shooters and senior members of the gang; all of them will be brought to justice."

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak hit back at the Samajwadi Party over its criticism of the state government following the murder of Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan in Shamli.

Speaking to the media, Pathak said the government had taken the murder "very seriously" and assured that strict action would be taken against those involved in the killing. The Deputy Chief Minister also accused the Samajwadi Party of attempting to "politicise" such incidents and said maintaining law and order remained the government's priority.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had raised questions over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh following Baliyan's killing.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister condemned the singer's death and referred to the killing as "merciless". He also claimed that the incident had caused anger and concern among members of the Jat community in the state.

Meanwhile, a social media post allegedly linked to the Gogi gang has claimed responsibility for Baliyan's murder. Police are checking the authenticity of the post and trying to determine whether it is connected to the killing.

The viral post claims that Ankit had created a song featuring a similar theme to the killing of gangster Jitendra Gogi, who was shot dead inside Rohini Court.

Shamli SP NP Singh said police are investigating the post and are working on the lead to determine whether there was an old dispute involving the Gogi gang and whether it could be linked to Baliyan's killing.