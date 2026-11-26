Dehradun: Police officials at the Rajpur police station in Uttarakhand's Dehradun have registered a Zero FIR against Vinod Arya, father of Pulkit Arya, the prime accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case and his advocate, Anuj Pundir, following a written complaint by Ankita’s mother, Soni Devi.

The case is regarding the public release of her late daughter’s private WhatsApp chats after a press conference in Haridwar.

The FIR has been filed under Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, along with Sections 356(2) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Nineteen-year-old Ankita was employed as a receptionist at Rishikesh’s Vanantra Resort, overseen by Pulkit Arya, whose father, Vinod Arya, is a former BJP leader. Less than four weeks into the role, she vanished on September 18, 2022, and authorities found her body in the Chilla canal six days afterwards.

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Prosecutors argued during court proceedings that Pulkit coerced Ankita into offering sexual favours to visitors, a demand she turned down. A Pauri Garhwal court found Pulkit, along with co-accused Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, guilty of murder on May 30, 2025, handing down rigorous life sentences to all three.

Text exchanges on WhatsApp between Ankita and her acquaintances proved central to the case, with prosecutors citing them to demonstrate that the alleged pressure upset her and prompted her wish to quit the property.

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The killing triggered major demonstrations throughout Uttarakhand, casting a spotlight on how revenue police initially handled the probe and why part of the resort was razed shortly after the death.

Despite the sentencing, questions have continued over the family’s push to investigate an unnamed "VIP" purportedly tied to the case. In January 2026, after fresh demonstrations and appeals from Ankita’s relatives, state authorities asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to step in, leading the agency to open a case into the suspected VIP connection. Her family has kept up pressure for inquiries into whether additional individuals played a role in the events leading to her murder.