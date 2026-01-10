Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: FIR Filed Against ‘Unknown VIP’ After CBI Probe Announced

Dehradun/Haridwar: The Ankita Bhandari murder case took a significant turn on late Tuesday night following the announcement of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, with two separate FIRs being registered in Dehradun and Haridwar.

According to official sources, the FIR lodged in Dehradun names an “unknown VIP”, alleging attempts to suppress crucial facts linked to the Ankita Bhandari case and influence the course of the investigation. The complaint was filed by environmentalist Anil Joshi, who has claimed that the unidentified VIP misused his influence to obstruct efforts aimed at ensuring justice for the victim.

The FIR states that the alleged interference may have impacted the investigation at various stages, raising serious questions about external pressure and possible shielding of influential individuals. Police officials confirmed that the allegations are being examined and that further action will depend on the findings of the inquiry.

Meanwhile, a separate FIR was registered in Haridwar against Suresh Rathore, accusing him of carjacking. Authorities said this case is being investigated independently, though it emerged around the same time as the developments in the Ankita murder case.

Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, went missing on September 18, 2022. Her disappearance triggered widespread concern, and after an extensive search, her body was recovered six days later from the Chilla canal near Rishikesh. The incident sparked massive public outrage across Uttarakhand.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was subsequently formed to probe the case. After a detailed investigation, the SIT filed a chargesheet running into hundreds of pages, naming resort owner Pulkit Arya and his associates Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta as the accused.

In May 2025, an Additional District and Sessions Court in Kotdwar convicted all three men under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy and sexual harassment, along with provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The court sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment.

The verdict followed a prolonged trial in which dozens of witnesses were examined. The case had earlier led to large-scale protests, with demands for strict punishment and a transparent investigation.

With the announcement of the CBI probe and the registration of fresh FIRs, the case has once again come under the spotlight, as authorities prepare to examine allegations of interference and ensure that all aspects of the high-profile murder case are thoroughly investigated.