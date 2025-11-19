Anmol Bishnoi Extradited: Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother And Baba Siddique Murder Mastermind All Set To Face Indian Law Today

New Delhi: Fugitive gangster Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed Lawrence Bishnoi, is all set to land in Delhi today after being extradited from the United States. His deportation marked a major breakthrough for Indian agencies, as he faces at least 18 criminal cases, including conspiracy in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. He was deported from Louisiana, USA, concluding a successful and coordinated effort to bring him back to Indian soil.

Anmol, also known by the codename ‘Bhanu’, had been detained in California last year and kept under an ankle monitor, a GPS-based tracking device used in court-ordered surveillance cases. The ankle monitor helps in tracking the accused's location, ensures that the person remains within a designated area. The monitor sends an immediate alert if a person attempts to remove or break it. The device is mostly used for people out on bail, in house arrest, or released on parole.

The extradition of Anmol Bishnoi is looked at as one of the biggest arrests in India’s crackdown on organised crime networks operating from abroad. He will be taken into custody for interrogation in the Baba Siddique murder case and other pending probes. Anmol will now face Indian law, as our investigative agencies will now examine his role in coordinating international operations of the Bishnoi-Brar network.

Who Is Anmol Bishnoi?

Anmol Bishnoi is the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is accused of leading a global criminal syndicate despite being lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail. While his brother Anmol has charges of masterminding extortion rackets, targeted killings and international money laundering against him. According to reports, Anmol was in the process of building his own independent gang with operations spread across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

According to the investigative officials, Anmol fled India using a forged passport, exiting through Nepal and travelling through Dubai and Kenya before reaching the United States. He carried a Rs 10 lakh reward and was listed among India’s ‘most wanted’ by the NIA. Police sources also state that the Bishnoi gang maintains close links with pro-Khalistan outfits, including Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and that operations abroad were run jointly by Anmol and gangster Goldy Brar.

Bishnoi Gang's Global Financial Chain Exposed

A classified dossier compiled by Indian security agencies has revealed the deep global network of the notorious Bishnoi gang. It has also exposed how the gang flowed massive amounts of extortion money across international borders. The investigation has uncovered how the criminal network used illicit funds into a diverse portfolio of high-value assets, including: franchises and operations linked to the Canadian Premier League, purchases of real estate, yachts, and funding for film projects, and significant investments in nightclubs and bars in Thailand.

As per the investigative agencies, the Bishnoi gang used sophisticated methods to move money and direct its operations. Funds were routed to Canada and Thailand using untraceable hawala transactions, enabling cross-border financial activity without leaving formal banking trails. Anmol Bishnoi was in charge of directing the entire overseas operation via encrypted messaging applications.

High-Profile Criminal Charges Against Anmol Bishnoi

Baba Siddique murder conspiracy (2024)

Sidhu Moosewala killing (2022)

Shooting outside Salman Khan’s home (April 2024)

Role in Baba Siddique Murder Case

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan’s Bandra East office on October 12, 2024. The Mumbai Police investigation revealed that the shooters were directly in touch with Anmol Bishnoi via Snapchat application. The Police also recovered images of Baba Siddique and his son from the phones of the attackers. These images were allegedly sent by Anmol when the conspiracy to kill Baba Siddique was hatched. According to the Police, Anmol orchestrated, supplied weapons and financed the operation, leading to MCOCA charges against the accused.

Zeeshan Siddique Wants Full Conspiracy Exposed

Zeeshan Siddique told ANI that, as his family has been registered as a victim family in the United States, they received updates about Anmol Bishnoi from the victim notification. Demanding Anmol Bishnoi’s immediate arrest and interrogation, Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique had said, "We are still awaiting justice. Who ordered my father’s killing? My father had nothing to do with the Bishnoi gang. If he has been removed from America, he must be brought to Mumbai and interrogated.”