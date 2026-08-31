Anna Hazare In ICU At Bombay Hospital After Viral Infection Worsens At Ralegan Siddhi

Mumbai: Veteran social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to the ICU at Bombay Hospital in Mumbai after his health condition worsened. According to reports, the 89-year-old Gandhian leader was undergoing treatment at a local hospital near his model village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra when his condition deteriorated.

Reports stated that following acute dehydration and severe viral infection, Hazare was shifted to Mumbai for advanced medical attention and placed under the supervision of Dr Gautam Bhansali.

Doctors at Bombay Hospital are conducting a detailed evaluation of Anna Hazare's health condition, after which further course of treatment will be decided. The hospital sources confirmed that Hazare remains under close observation inside the ICU. Further updates regarding his condition are awaited.

Meanwhile, the development has caused concern among followers and residents around Ralegan Siddhi, where Hazare has lived and worked for decades.

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The veteran activist, who around 15 years ago shook India's socio-political arena through his India Against Corruption movement and series of hunger strikes, created a nationwide wave. More recently, Hazare extended support to the Jantar Mantar protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the alleged NEET paper leak.

He condemned alleged police violence against protestors during the Parliament March rally on July 20. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hazare urged the government to initiate dialogue with agitating students and address concerns.

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In his letter, Anna Hazare called reports of violence and police action as painful and noted that violence, damage to public property and unnecessary use of force had no place in a democracy.

He further underlined that anxieties of young people regarding paper leaks, delays in recruitment processes, unemployment and other challenges should not be seen merely as law-and-order problems but as manifestations of bigger social distress and expectations.

Reaffirming commitment to non-violence, Hazare wrote, "I have led 22 hunger strikes in my lifetime, and there was never any violence in any of them."