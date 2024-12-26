Anna University Assault Case: Annamalai Vows Flogging, Fasting, and No Slippers Until DMK is Ousted

Chennai: Amid the massive outrage and political tussle over the sexual assault case inside Anna University's Chennai campus, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai announced that he would flog himself six times, observe a 48-day fast, and refrain from wearing slippers until the DMK government is ousted from power. He made the statement while speaking to reporters in Coimbatore. “I am going to whip myself six times in front of my house at 10 am tomorrow. I will not wear footwear until the DMK govt is ousted from power,” he said, adding that he would not insist other cadres to do the same", Annamalai said, announcing that he would observe a fast for the next 48 days.

Annamalai also came down heavily on the law minister Regupathy for claiming that the state had been peaceful for three months, but disturbances began after Annamalai’s return from London. Hitting out at the minister, the BJP leader stated that he wanted to put an end to the "dirty politics" in Tamil Nadu. “In February second week, I am going to visit all the six Arupadai Veedu (Lord Muruga’s six abodes) and complain to Murugan about the situation in TN,” Annamalai stated. “Why should we have debate, respect, and healthy politics in TN where there is no safety for women?” he asked.



Annamalai also lambasted the state police for disclosing the victim's name, phone number, and other personal details in the case. "How did the FIR make it into the public domain? By leaking the FIR, you have exposed the victim's identity. The FIR also tarnishes her reputation. The police and the DMK should be ashamed for drafting and leaking such an FIR," he said, targeting law minister S Regupathy. He also questioned, "Where did the Nirbhaya Fund go? Why was there no CCTV surveillance on the Anna University campus?"

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai also expressed shock and said the victim and another student were very much inside the campus when the incident happened. Alleging that CCTVs were not functioning at that time, he said the crime showed the "current status of law and order, the administration in Tamil Nadu."

PMK founder leader S Ramadoss alleged that no one, other than offenders, had safety under the DMK's Dravidian model regime. "The people are witnessing all that are happening. People will give appropriate punishment to the DMK government at the right time."

For the unversed, an Anna University girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted and a 37-year old man, who sells biryani on the pavement, has been arrested for the crime. The victim, a student of the varsity's College of Engineering, Guindy in her complaint said that while she was speaking to her male friend on December 23, 2024 at about 8 pm, behind a building on the college campus, they were intimidated by an unknown person, who sexually assaulted her.

She lodged the complaint with the Kotturpuram All Women's Police Station and a case was duly registered, 4 special teams were constituted, and a probe was on, Greater Chennai city police statement said.

"During investigation, based on scientific evidence, Gnanasekaran of Kottur (a neighbourhood near the college) has been arrested for this crime. The suspect has given a confessional statement. He is doing business by running a biryani shop on the pavement." Further, the police said they were probing whether he had been involved in other crimes. Investigation continued with the cooperation of the varsity's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

"On the university campus, CCTV cameras have been installed and security officials have been appointed." Police said appropriate action will be taken to enhance security for the students following consultations with university officials and that a 'joint security review,' will be undertaken.