Annamalai Flogs Himself in Public Amid Protest Over Anna University Student's Rape | VIDEO

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai publicly flogged himself, in a unique was of demonstrating protest against the ruling DMK and the state police and demanding justice demanding justice in the alleged sexual assault case of a 19-year-old female student at Chennai's Anna University, on Friday.

BJP's Tamil Nadu chief flogging himself, was captured in a video that surfaced on social media platforms.

K. Annamalai on Thursday announced that he would observe a 48-day fast, whip himself, and remain barefoot in protest against the ruling DMK government over the alleged sexual assault of a student at a university in Chennai.

Speaking at a press conference, Annamalai removed his shoe and declared, "From tomorrow onwards, until the DMK is removed from power, I will not wear any footwear. From tomorrow, K. Annamalai will protest against the government's handling of the Anna University student's sexual harassment case."

"Tomorrow, I will hold a protest in front of my house, where I will whip myself six times. Starting tomorrow, I will fast for 48 days and appeal to the six-armed Murugan. Tomorrow, a protest will be held in front of the house of every BJP member. From tomorrow, until the DMK is removed from power, I will not wear sandals. There must be an end to this," said Annamalai.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan and other party cadres were detained by the Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday during protests organised by the BJP and AIADMK against the alleged sexual assault of a female student on the Anna University campus in Chennai.

The incident involved a second-year student of Anna University who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man on the university campus on Monday night. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the FIR filed in the case, the accused allegedly forced the student into performing sexual acts and pressurised her to meet him regularly.



Earlier, Tamilisai Soundararajan and other BJP members staged a demonstration condemning the DMK government. Police also detained workers of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as they staged a protest against the ruling government over the incident.

On Wednesday, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Founder-President Thol. Thirumavalavan called for swift action in connection with the case.



Meanwhile, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief Vijay described the incident as "deeply shocking and painful," urging the Tamil Nadu government to take swift legal action against the perpetrator.