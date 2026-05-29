Another Blow To AIADMK? Senior Leaders C Vijayabaskar, CV Shanmugam Eye Shift to Vijay’s TVK

New Delhi: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is facing a fresh wave of internal turbulence as reports emerge that two senior party leaders -C. Vijayabaskar and CV Shanmugam- are likely to quit the party, as per reports.

Sources indicate that both leaders are weighing a potential shift to the Thalapathy Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The speculation gained momentum after Shanmugam's notable absence during a recent meeting with the Assembly Speaker. While a group of rebel AIADMK MLAs recently met with the Speaker to submit apology letters, CV Shanmugam was conspicuously absent, fueling rumors of his growing alienation from the party’s central leadership.

Constituency Consultation and Tours

C. Vijayabaskar has reportedly been proactive in managing the fallout of his potential decision. The former minister held extensive meetings with his constituency and district party presidents to gauge the mood of his support base, ensuring that his political maneuvers align with the expectations of his grassroots workers.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shanmugam has adopted a different approach and is also understood to be consulting his close aides and loyalists.

Amidst the swirling reports of his impending resignation, the Mailam MLA has been conducting a tour of his constituency in Villupuram. During his public interactions, Shanmugam has sought to reassure his constituents, vowing to continue his legislative duties and developmental work despite the political uncertainty.

Advertisement

EPS Relocates After 15 Years

The potential exits come at a time when AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) is undergoing a significant transition of his own.

Following the recent change in the state's political landscape, where he has transitioned from his role as the Leader of the Opposition to serving as a regular MLA, EPS has vacated the government-allotted residence he occupied for the past 15 years.

The former Chief Minister has moved into a new residence in Chennai, located in close proximity to the AIADMK party headquarters. Observers see this shift as a symbolic consolidation of his role as the party chief as he prepares to navigate the AIADMK through these challenging political waters.

The party leadership has yet to issue an official statement regarding the potential resignations. However, if the departures of Vijayabaskar and Shanmugam are confirmed, it would mark a significant shift in the power dynamics of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly and represent a major challenge for the AIADMK.