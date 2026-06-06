Another Blow To Kitchen Budgets: Domestic LPG Cylinder Gets Costlier By Rs 29
Domestic LPG price has been increased by Rs 29 per 14.2-kg cylinder effective June 7, as per sources, raising refill costs for millions of households already dealing with inflation and adding pressure to monthly kitchen budgets nationwide.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Households across India are set to face fresh pressure on monthly expenses as the price of domestic LPG has reportedly been increased by Rs 29 for a standard 14.2-kg cylinder, effective June 7. According to sources familiar with the revision, the adjustment comes days after prices of the commercial cylinders were hiked amid rising inflation in groceries and fuel.
Reports suggested that the change applies to the subsidised domestic cylinder used by millions of kitchens, and oil marketing companies typically implement such revisions in line with global energy prices and currency fluctuations. Industry sources indicated that consumers will see the higher rate when they book their next refill through dealers or online platforms.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.