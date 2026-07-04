Another Blow To Mamata: TMC State President Chandrima Bhattacharya Tenders Resignation

New Delhi: In a significant blow to Mamata Banerjee, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Chandrima Bhattacharya, who had been named the party's state president following the recent election loss, resigned from all her organisational roles on Saturday amid the ongoing exodus of leaders from the party.

During a June 3 meeting at Kalighat, Chandrima Bhattacharya- a close aide to former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee- was appointed to replace Subrata Bakshi as the TMC’s state president.

The move followed Mamata Banerjee’s decision to dissolve all existing party committees and restructure the organization in the wake of the electoral loss to the BJP in May.

As per the resignation letter, Chandrima said, “I hereby tender my resignation from the post of State President of All India Trinamool Congress which had been conferred on me in the meeting at Kalighat on 03.06.2026. I also hereby resign from all other posts which I hold at present," as per reports.

Advertisement

She added, "Please note that I withdraw myself as the authorised signatory of All India Trinamool Congress and all other related organisations in respect of the accounts maintained in Various Banks. I also withdraw myself from being your authorised person before the Election Commission of India."

TMC vs TMC row

Notably, her departure represents a further blow to an embattled Mamata Banerjee, as her party faces an existential crisis fueled by a wave of high-profile resignations and defections across both the West Bengal Assembly and Parliament.

Advertisement

In the wake of the party's landslide defeat to the BJP, a majority of TMC legislators have pivoted away from the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. Currently, over 50 of the party’s 80 MLAs have defected, aligning themselves with the rebel faction headed by Ritabrata Banerjee.

Rebel TMC Leaders Seize Party HQs

The power struggle within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) intensified on Friday as the rebel faction MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee seized control of the party's headquarters ‘Trinamool Bhavan’ in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Notably, the rebel MLAs installed posters at the office that did not bore the image of TMC chief and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The dissidents locked the gates of the office and installed new banners naming Arup Roy as the chairperson, entirely omitting Mamata Banerjee's face.

The rebels, including senior leaders like senior leaders Firhad Hakim, Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha and Akhruzzaman, also held a meeting inside the office. During the meeting, the rebels asserted that they represent the “real” Trinamool Congress (TMC).