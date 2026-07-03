Another Civic Apathy In Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Electrocution In Thane Amid Heavy Rainfall

New Delhi: A 17-year-old girl lost her life after being electrocuted while walking through rainwater in Thane's Mumbra area on Friday, triggering fresh outrage over alleged civic negligence as Mumbai's rain-related death toll continued to climb.

According to officials, the Class 11 student allegedly came into contact with electricity that had spread through rainwater from an exposed live wire. She died on the spot.

Residents alleged that the power supply company's improperly installed and exposed electrical wire had become live during the heavy rainfall. They claimed repeated complaints about the hazardous installation had gone unaddressed before the tragedy.

The victim, described by neighbours as an intelligent and well-behaved student, lived with her father and younger brother. Her family has demanded justice and compensation, alleging the incident was a direct consequence of official negligence.

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Based on the family's complaint, police have registered an FIR against officials of the power distribution company. An investigation is underway to determine responsibility for the incident.

The electrocution is the latest in a series of deaths linked to alleged civic lapses during Maharashtra's monsoon.

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On Thursday, an 11-year-old boy was killed in Mumbai's Chembur after a tree collapsed onto a school bus during heavy rain. The incident sparked criticism over the civic body's failure to identify and remove dangerous trees before the monsoon.

Just a day earlier, a 60-year-old pedestrian died after falling nearly 25 feet into an uncovered civic drain in Sakinaka. The manhole, reportedly concealed beneath rainwater, reignited concerns over inadequate barricading and poor maintenance of public infrastructure.

The three tragedies in as many days have intensified scrutiny of civic preparedness, with opposition leaders and residents questioning whether preventable lapses in infrastructure maintenance and safety measures are putting lives at risk every monsoon.