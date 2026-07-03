Who Is Accountable? 2-Year-Old Drowns In Open Drainage Pit As Monsoon Exposes Shocking Civic Negligence In Maharashtra

As Maharashtra battles heavy monsoon showers, open drains, uncovered manholes, unsafe trees and exposed electrical infrastructure have claimed multiple lives within days, triggering fresh anger over civic apathy and poor pre-monsoon preparedness.

The latest tragedy came from Pune, where a two-year-old toddler drowned in an open drainage pit allegedly left unsecured by a contractor.

2-Year-Old Drowns In Open Drainage Pit In Pune

Two-year-old Soham Lakhan Kasbe died after falling into a rainwater-filled drainage pit while playing outside his home in Pune. According to officials, four pits had been dug for sewage and rainwater drainage work as the locals alleged, all four were left open without barricades, warning signs or any safety measures.

One of the pits got filled with rainwater following heavy showers, turning it into a deadly trap for the toddler. Preliminary findings indicate the work had been left incomplete without adequate safety precautions, and the tragedy is a result of contractor negligence.

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Loni Kalbhor Police have registered a case against an unidentified contractor and launched an investigation into the alleged negligence.

Teenager Electrocuted In Rainwater In Thane

In another rain-related tragedy, a 17-year-old Class 11 student died after allegedly coming into contact with a live electric wire submerged in rainwater in Mumbra, Thane.

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According to local residents, the girl was electrocuted after electricity spread into accumulated rainwater from an exposed and improperly installed wire belonging to a power supply company. She used to live in the city with her father and younger brother. Her family has demanded justice and compensation.

Police have registered a case based on the family's complaint, and further investigation is underway.

Open Manhole Claims Life Of 60-Year-Old In Mumbai

The monsoon also turned fatal in Mumbai's Saki Naka area, where 60-year-old Aslam Isak Shaikh died after falling into a 25-foot-deep uncovered stormwater drain on Khairani Road near Sanman Hotel.

The incident occurred around 12:26 PM yesterday while Shaikh was walking through a waterlogged road. As per reports, the contractual workers had removed the drainage grill and manhole cover for maintenance work but failed to install barricades or warning signs.

The desilting work had reportedly been delayed beyond its scheduled completion before the arrival of the monsoon.

Workers attempted to rescue Shaikh by lowering a ladder, but the powerful current inside the flooded drain swept him away. His umbrella and slippers were recovered immediately, while his body was found nearly 500 metres downstream after a three-hour search operation by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

These tragedies have sparked widespread outrage, especially after the Bombay High Court had earlier described open manholes as ‘death traps’ and directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to install protective metal grills beneath manhole covers.

Following the incident, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide suspended four civic officials pending inquiry: Assistant Commissioner Dhanaji Herlekar, Assistant/Deputy Engineer Deepak Chougule, Junior Engineer Abhijit Chougule and Assistant Engineer Uttam Patil.

Schoolboy Killed After Tree Falls On Bus

Another heartbreaking incident unfolded in Mumbai's Chembur, where 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav died after a tree collapsed onto his school bus during heavy rain. The bus was carrying 12 children when the tree crashed onto it on Road No. 11. Four other children were injured.

Vihan, the only child of his parents, was cremated with his favourite cricket ball, a gesture reflecting his family's grief.

His grandfather alleged that residents had repeatedly warned authorities about the dangerous condition of the tree but no action was taken. The family has demanded justice and accountability, insisting hazardous trees should be identified and removed before the monsoon.

As an action, BMC has suspended Assistant Garden Superintendent Jagdish Bhoir with immediate effect.

Heavy Rain Exposes Fragile Urban Infrastructure

Beyond the fatalities, relentless rainfall has exposed glaring weaknesses in the state's urban infrastructure.

A truck overturned near the Kharghar Toll Plaza on the Sion-Panvel Highway, causing massive traffic congestion as emergency teams worked to clear the route. Several parts of Mumbai, including Dadra East and Sion Gandhi Market, witnessed severe waterlogging, disrupting daily life and leaving commuters stranded.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for next 3 days , prompting civic authorities to advise residents to avoid non-essential travel while emergency teams continue clearing debris and flooded roads.

Who Is Accountable?

Within days of monsoon's arrival, Maharashtra has witnessed a toddler drowning in an unsecured drainage pit, a teenager electrocuted by an allegedly exposed electric wire, a man swallowed by an uncovered manhole and a schoolboy killed by a collapsing tree.

These are not unavoidable natural disasters but failures of planning, maintenance and accountability.

As another monsoon unfolds, one question continues to echo across Maharashtra: Are citizens paying taxes for public safety, or to risk dying in open drains, uncovered manholes, under collapsing trees and from live wires every time it rains?