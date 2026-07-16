Another Custodial Death in Tamil Nadu: Puzhal Prison Death Sparks Torture Allegations and Medical Negligence Claims

A major controversy has erupted at the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai following the sudden death of a 45-year-old remand prisoner on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as P. Balaji from Selaiyur near Tambaram, reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack just days after his arrest, marking the second custody-related death in Tamil Nadu within a 48-hour window.

The incident has triggered immense tension, with the inmate's family pointing fingers at the police and alleging foul play.

The Arrest and Seizure Controversy

According to the official police statement, Balaji was apprehended by the Selaiyur police on charges of smuggling prohibited tobacco products. Law enforcement officials claimed to have confiscated 514 kg of banned gutka and pan masala from his possession before lodging him in judicial custody at Puzhal prison.

However, Balaji's family has strongly contested this narrative, claiming the charges were completely fabricated. Speaking on the matter, Balaji's nephew, Murugan, vehemently denied the police's version of events:

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"There was no such thing. We only ran a small shop with daily needs and had no prohibited items. The police seized the gutka products from elsewhere and arrested Balaji as one among the group."

Urgent Medical Negligence Alleged

The circumstances leading up to Balaji's death have raised serious questions regarding the medical care of of the inmates. Prison authorities stated that Balaji had a known history of diabetes and was receiving treatment for the same. They reported that he complained of severe chest pain on Wednesday morning and was rushed to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, but was declared brought dead upon arrival.

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Balaji's wife, Vaijayanthi, countered these claims, stating her husband was visibly unwell and was denied necessary medical attention inside the facility. Murugan further highlighted a critical lack, explaining that the family was desperately trying to secure bail purely for health reasons. "Balaji is a diabetic patient and wanted to seek bail because there was no availability of insulin in the Puzhal prison, and tablets were not advised by the doctor because of his health condition," Murugan stated.

Sudden Demise Triggers Torture Suspicions

The timeline of the death has deeply alarmed the family. Murugan noted that he had visited his uncle in prison around 6:00 AM on Wednesday to finalize bail procedures. At the time, Balaji appeared to be in normal health. Yet, less than an hour later, the family received a devastating call informing them that Balaji had developed chest pain and died on the way to the hospital.

Refusing to accept the natural causes explanation, Murugan leveled grave allegations against the authorities: "Balaji was killed in the police custody. My uncle was fine when I met him and it was the police who would have tortured him to death."

Investigation Launched Amid Rising Tensions