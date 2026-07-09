Another 'Traumatised' Doctor Slapped By Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Resigns

Dombivli: Lady doctor Srushti Baviskar tendered her resignation on Thursday, days after Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre allegedly slapped her and other medical staff at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's Shastri Nagar Hospital. Baviskar is the second victim of the assault to have resigned.

Her resignation comes a day after her colleague Vaibhav Salunkhe, who was also allegedly slapped by Mhatre, quit his job. Notably, Dr Srushti Baviskar had joined the hospital just a month ago in her first posting. She was left “traumatised” and “frightened” by the attack.

What Led To Violence?

The assault took place at the government hospital during a heated confrontation between hospital staff and the relatives of a patient.

Dombivli Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suhas Hemade said the incident stemmed from a dispute regarding the treatment of a female patient who had arrived at the hospital. “The accused accompanied the patient's relatives. They assaulted the on-duty doctor, a female doctor, and a nurse, subjecting them to physical violence, verbal abuse, and threats,” the ACP stated, adding that there are approximately four accused involved in this assault case, including one woman.

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As per reports, the hospital had advised the patient's newborn baby to be shifted to another hospital due to a shortage of beds in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).