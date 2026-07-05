Updated 5 July 2026 at 18:27 IST Another Dowry Murder? Just 72 Days After Marriage, Newly-Wed Bride Falls To Death From Delhi Flat A 28-year-old woman, who got married just 72 days ago, died after falling from the third-floor flat of an NDMC residential complex in Delhi's Lodhi Colony on Saturday. The victim's family suspect that her husband and her in-laws murdered her over dowry.