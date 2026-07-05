Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Another Dowry Murder? Just 72 Days After Marriage, Newly-Wed Bride Falls To Death From Delhi Flat

Another Dowry Murder? Just 72 Days After Marriage, Newly-Wed Bride Falls To Death From Delhi Flat

A 28-year-old woman, who got married just 72 days ago, died after falling from the third-floor flat of an NDMC residential complex in Delhi's Lodhi Colony on Saturday. The victim's family suspect that her husband and her in-laws murdered her over dowry.

Nidhi Sinha
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman, who got married just 72 days ago, died after falling from the third-floor flat of an NDMC residential complex in Delhi's Lodhi Colony on Saturday. The victim's family suspect that her husband and her in-laws murdered her over dowry.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
 

 

Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
Published On: