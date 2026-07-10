Another Life Lost to Civic Negligence? Noida 28-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Open Drain Hidden by Floodwater

Noida: Heavy monsoon storms have once again sparked major concerns about civic safety in Noida, after a 28-year-old man died purportedly after slipping into an open sewer that had become invisible due to waterlogging.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Sector 57, which is under the authority of the Sector 58 Police Station. The deceased person has been identified as Aryan, Sanjay Kumar's son and resident of Village Chaura in Sector-22, Noida.

According to the authorities, Aryan was on his way to work when he fell into an open drain after heavy rain. The sewer was apparently flooded in rainfall, making it difficult to see.

His coworker, Shubham, who was present at the scene, ran to assist him, with the help of neighbouring residents. Aryan was extracted from the drain and transported to the District Hospital in Sector-39, Noida. However, physicians confirmed him dead following an examination.

Advertisement

After gathering information about the event, authorities from Sector-58 Police Station went to the scene and began legal actions. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further proceedings are underway.

Residents are concerned about the occurrence, claiming that uncovered drains become very dangerous during the monsoon season since rising water levels make them impossible to locate.

Advertisement

Locals have called for swift action from the Noida Authority, pushing officials to cover open drains and tighten safety precautions in susceptible areas before more lives are lost.

Another Rain-Related Death Adds To Growing Concern

Aryan's death comes just a day after three different rain-related tragedies were recorded in Delhi and Ghaziabad, illustrating the ongoing concerns about civic infrastructure during the monsoon season.

On July 9, seven-year-old Rehan Ansari drowned in a vacant plot filled with rainwater in Delhi's Samaypur Badli neighborhood when the land became waterlogged due to heavy rain. Pallavi, a three-year-old from Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar, died after slipping into collected rainwater outside her home.

The same day, Bablu, a security guard from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, was electrocuted while attempting to cross a flooded roadway near Nyay Khand-1 in Indirapuram after allegedly colliding with an electrified object covered in rainfall.

Aryan's death adds to an increasing list of rain-related fatalities reported around Delhi-NCR this week, putting civic infrastructure under scrutiny. While severe rains may have caused these occurrences, neighbors claim that open drains, poor maintenance, and insufficient safety precautions continue to exacerbate the risks.