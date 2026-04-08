Another Pit Death? Noida Student Out On Party With Friends Drowns In Deep Water

Noida: In another unfortunate incident largely attributed to administrative negligence, a student has died after drowning in deep water in Noida. Reports indicate that the student had gone out to party with his friends after his examination.

The incident took place months after Yuvraj Mehta's death, after his car fell into a construction pit that raised questions around urban planning in India.

Speaking about the incident, DCP Noida Saad Miya Khan said, "Earlier today, we received information from the Sector-126 police station area that some youths had drowned. Immediately, teams from the police, fire department, SDRF, and NDRF were dispatched to the spot, and the boys were rescued. In this incident, one youth has died, and the body has been sent for a postmortem. The others were rescued by the police. It has come to light that these individuals had come for a picnic after an exam, and the incident occurred there. The police are conducting a thorough investigation, and legal action is underway."

What Happened On Wednesday?

The incident took place on Wednesday when the victim, identified as Harshit Bhatt went to party with three other friends near Sector 94 to celebrate the end of their exams. During the party, the students reportedly went into a deep pit to bathe in the water. Once Harshit jumped into the water, he could not resurface. It should be noted that Harshit was not only a Bachelor of Physical Education student, but was a good swimmer as well, as suggested from his Instagram profile.

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Upon receiving the information, teams from the police, fire department, SDRF, and NDRF arrived at the scene and a rescue operation was launched.

Another Case of Civic Apathy?

This accident has raised questions about the functioning of the civic infrastructure of Noida Authority. After the death of techie Yuvraj Mehta who died after his car fell into a deep pit, the civic body had claimed that all such sites in the city would be barricaded with reflectors installed. However, Wednesday's incident from Sector 94 raises questions about these assurances.

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