'Not a Normal Accident': SIT Blames 12 Officials in Noida Techie Death Case As Shocking Revelations Emerge

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has held 12 officials responsible in its investigation into the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, whose car plunged into a deep waterlogged pit in Noida's Sector 150, according to sources.

Several shocking revelations have emerged from the SIT investigation report, which has been submitted to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The report said that this was not a "normal accident" but a failure of multiple systems, as per sources.

The SIT has found 12 officers and employees guilty of negligence. These include personnel from the police, administration, Noida Authority, SDRF/Fire Brigade, and other relevant departments.

Key revelations in the report (over 600 pages)

Sources revealed some key points of the report. They include:

-A thorough investigation was conducted into planning, waterlogging issues, stormwater drainage, control room monitoring, and the roles of officers deployed at the site.

-The SIT identified the negligent officers following detailed scrutiny.

-The SIT has raised serious concerns about the nearly two-hour delay in the rescue operation, questioning whether there was a lack of equipment and if cold water and fog were used as excuses.

-The mining department is also under scrutiny.

Questions by SIT to Mining Department

As per sources, the questions asked by the Special Investigation team to the mining department include:

-When was permission obtained to excavate soil from that plot?

-How much royalty was paid?

-What was the permitted depth and duration of the permit?

-Was more soil excavated than permitted?

-If excessive mining occurred, what action did the police and administration take?