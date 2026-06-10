Another Setback For Mamata: TMC's Sushmita Dev Resigns As Rajya Sabha MP, Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Amid BJP Switch Buzz

Kolkata: In a major jolt to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), prominent leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sushmita Dev has resigned from her parliamentary seat and all party positions.

Her sudden departure deals another massive blow to party supremo Mamata Banerjee, coming less than twenty-four hours after veteran leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray quit the party and resigned his upper house seat.

The exit of the former All India Mahila Congress chief, who crossed over from the Congress to the TMC with much fanfare in 2021, shows the growing challenges the ruling West Bengal faces in maintaining its national footprint.

Dev's exit marks a deeper, systemic fracture within the TMC as it grapples with a massive wave of internal rebellion.

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Two Exits in Two Days?

Dev, the national spokesperson for the TMC and the daughter of veteran political heavyweight Santosh Mohan Dev, submitted her formal resignation on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

Her exit is part of a widening structural collapse within the party's parliamentary unit. The resignation follows a chaotic week for the regional powerhouse.

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Just a day prior, veteran MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray vacated his Rajya Sabha seat, and Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar similarly stepped down from all organisational responsibilities.

A Sudden Exit

Dev, a prominent face from Assam’s Silchar region and daughter of veteran Congress leader Santosh Mohan Dev, was specifically brought into the TMC fold to spearhead the party’s expansion strategies in the Northeast, particularly in Assam and Tripura.

Dev was explicitly brought in as the face of the TMC's expansion strategy outside of West Bengal.

Although her formal resignation letter did not explicitly outline immediate grievances, deep-seated disagreements over regional strategy, leadership delegation, and local alliance dynamics were triggered.

"I have submitted my formal resignation from the primary membership of the party," a source close to Dev confirmed. “While this marks the end of a specific chapter, the commitment to public service remains unchanged.”

With Dev walking away, the TMC’s blueprint to establish itself as a viable pan-Indian national alternative is effectively shattered.

In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, she requested that her resignation be accepted with immediate effect.

This is the second resignation within a week, after the party suffered its first major setback when Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, its chief whip in the Upper House for 13 years, quit as a Rajya Sabha MP following a scathing letter to Mamata Banerjee.

In his resignation letter to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Sukhendu said the people of Bengal had "rejected the party's rampant corruption, extreme oppression of women, and its utter failure and the severe anarchy prevailing across sectors, including education, healthcare, industry, employment, and law and order."

Praising the BJP, Sukhendu further wrote: “The voters have, for the first time in Bengal’s history, given the Bharatiya Janata Party a massive victory in terms of seats. The newly elected government has already begun working to implement multiple programmes for Bengal’s overall development and reconstruction, in line with its election promises.”

Sushmita Dev changes her bio on X (formerly Twitter) after resignation.