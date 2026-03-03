Another 'Son-Rise' In Bihar?: CM Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Likely To Make His Rajya Sabha Debut- Who Is He?

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, is all set to make his debut in active politics. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The stage is set for another 'son-rise' in Bihar's political landscape with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant all set to be Janata Dal (United)'s nominee from Rajya Sabha, sources said on Tuesday.

The development comes just hours after JD(U) leader and state minister Sharwan Kumar endorsed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, stating that JD(U) has cleared the way for him to join active politics, putting an end to all speculation.

He further added that the path for Nishant's entry has been finalised, and he believes that once Nishant joins the party, senior leaders will convene to discuss future strategy.

"The party has decided to allow him to take part in active politics. This will put an end to all speculation. The path for his entry has been cleared, and I believe that when he joins the party, senior leaders will meet and discuss the future strategy. Progressive people of Bihar want Nishant Kumar to come and take charge," he told ANI.

Who is Nishant Kumar?

Nishant Kumar, the son of veteran politician and current Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has consistently maintained a low profile.

In a stark departure from his father's career path, Nishant has chosen to remain distanced from both the public spotlight and active political involvement.

Educational Background

An engineering alumnus of the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, Nishant Kumar has consistently prioritized his privacy over a political career.

However, despite his personal reservations, a growing faction within the JD(U) continues to push for his formal entry into the party, urging him to embrace a more prominent leadership role.

2025 Bihar Assembly elections recap

Talk of Nishant Kumar entering the political arena has intensified following the NDA’s decisive landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

In December 2025, JD(U) Working President Sanjay Jha, in Nishant Kumar's presence, said that party members and supporters want him to work for the party. He added that the timing of his entry is Nishant's decision.

"The party people, the well-wishers of the party, the supporters of the party, and everyone in the party want Nishant ji (son of CM Nitish Kumar) to come and work for the party. All of us want it. Now he has to decide. He has to decide when he will take a decision and work in the party," the JD(U) leader told reporters.

'Such people should definitely enter politics'

Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar on Tuesday said the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar should definitely enter politics.

He said, “It is the expectation of party workers that such a person should enter politics...Such people should definitely enter politics. The party's top leadership will decide who will go to the Rajya Sabha. But can anyone question his eligibility? Is there an allegation of corruption? If there is no such thing, then such people should definitely enter public life.”