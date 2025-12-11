Another Step Towards Atmanirbhar Bharat: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announce Completion of Hydrogen Train Project

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Wednesday revealed that the Indian Railways has decided to run the hydrogen train set on a pilot basis- taking yet another step towards the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

The hydrogen train project demonstrates India’s capability to use hydrogen-powered train technology. It is a state of the art project that the Indian Railways has undertaken as per specifications framed by the Research, Design & Standards Organisation (RDSO).

The Minister stated that the manufacturing of the hydrogen train set has been completed. The train is currently the “world's longest” with 10 coaches, and also has the “most powerful 2400 kW Hydrogen Train Set” on a “broad-gauge platform”.

Vaishnaw made sure to emphasise green fuel and the development of next generation fuel technology aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said that project is a major landmark step toward the development of next generation fuel technology for the Railways that is greener, more environmentally-friendly, and cleaner.

The train will be powered by hydrogen which will be supplied via a proposed hydrogen plant in Jind, Haryana. Hydrogen production will be conducted through electrolysis of water using renewable sources such as solar and wind energy, thereby making it green hydrogen generation. The process is carbon-neutral, which differentiates green hydrogen from other forms of hydrogen that rely on fossil fuels.

The train would be a completely zero–carbon dioxide emission system, that is it would emit zero carbon dioxide. The only emission, he stated, would be water vapour.

In terms of cost comparison, Vaishnaw mentioned that since the hydrogen train set and its infrastructure have been a pilot development, a direct cost comparison at this stage between hydrogen-fuelled trains with established traction systems “would not be fair.”