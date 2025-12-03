Another Tech Snag Hits Multiple Airports As Microsoft Outage Sparks Flight Disruptions Across India

New Delhi: A major technical snag caused delay in multiple flights across the country on Wednesday morning due to system outage. Multiple check-in systems got hit at various airports across the country.

According to reports, major cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata and Lucknow suffered flight disruptions and cancellations of scheduled flights across the country.

Leading airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India were impacted by this technical issue at multiple airports.

A message displayed at Varanasi Airport read, “Microsoft Windows reports major service outages globally.” No official statement has been released by Microsoft or the airlines regarding the ongoing disruption. Check-in-systems/IT services were slowed down leading to delay in carriers of scheduled flights.

Passengers were at bay as the chaos continued across the airports for several hours leading to confusion about the development of the situation.

This follows a similar disruption on Tuesday caused by a third-party software failure, affecting check-in systems at several airports and resulting in delays.

No official update has been provided on resumption of normalisation of flight operation. Airlines are working to resolve the traffic congestion with option for alternative flights, refunds for cancellation of several flights.

While the Indigo has issued an official statement, “We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements. Our teams are working diligently to ensure that operations normalise as soon as possible. Furthermore, we are offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customer, as applicable. We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers due to these disruptions.”