Updated 13 June 2026 at 22:40 IST Another TMC Leader Quits: Former Bengal Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia Sends Resignation Letter To Mamata Banerjee Another Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader has resigned from the party. Former West Bengal minister Manas Ranjan Bhuniya has sent his resignation letter to party chief Mamata Banerjee, citing personal reasons for quitting the party.