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  • Another TMC Leader Quits: Former Bengal Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia Sends Resignation Letter To Mamata Banerjee

Another TMC Leader Quits: Former Bengal Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia Sends Resignation Letter To Mamata Banerjee

Another Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader has resigned from the party. Former West Bengal minister Manas Ranjan Bhuniya has sent his resignation letter to party chief Mamata Banerjee, citing personal reasons for quitting the party.

Nidhi Sinha
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Kolkata: Another Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader has resigned from the party. Former West Bengal minister Manas Ranjan Bhuniya has sent his resignation letter to party chief Mamata Banerjee, citing personal reasons for quitting the party.

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Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
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